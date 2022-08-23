GBP TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 23 Aug 2022

GBP to PKR buying exchange rate is 255.84 as per Pakistan Open Market and GBP/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 British Pound to PKR is 256.20 . Updated on, 23 Aug 2022.

British Pound to PKR Exchange rates fluctuates all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

British Pound to PKR exchange rates

DATE BUYING SELLING Today 255.84 256.20

GBP TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING SELLING US Dollar USD 216 219 Euro EUR 218 223 British Pound GBP 256 261 UAE Dirham AED 58.5 59.4 Saudi Riyal SAR 57.5 58.3 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 697.07 702.07 Canadian Dollar CAD 165.28 166.63 Australian Dollar AUD 147.86 149.11 Omani Riyal OMR 558.13 562.63 Japanese Yen JPY 1.6 1.66 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 47.98 48.43 Qatari Riyal QAR 59 59.5 Bahrain Dinar BHD 571.19 575.69 Thai Bhat THB 6.65 6.75 Chinese Yuan CNY 31.52 31.77 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 27.41 27.76 Danish Krone DKK 29 29.35 New Zealand Dollar NZD 132.56 133.76 Singapore Dollar SGD 154.31 155.61 Norwegians Krone NOK 21.88 22.18 Swedish Krona SEK 20.28 20.58 Swiss Franc CHF 223.97 225.72 Indian Rupee INR 2.68 2.76

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.