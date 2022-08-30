GBP TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 30 Aug 2022

GBP to PKR buying exchange rate is 259.11 as per Pakistan Open Market and GBP/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 British Pound to PKR is 259.47. Updated on, 30 Aug 2022.
British Pound to PKR Exchange rates fluctuates all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.
British Pound to PKR exchange rates
|DATE
|BUYING
|SELLING
|Today
|258.24
|258.59
GBP TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan
|CURRENCY
|SYMBOL
|BUYING
|SELLING
|US Dollar
|USD
|229.5
|232
|Euro
|EUR
|228
|231
|British Pound
|GBP
|267.5
|271
|UAE Dirham
|AED
|63
|63.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|60.5
|61.1
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|716.68
|721.68
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|169.17
|170.52
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|152.03
|153.28
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|572.71
|577.21
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.75
|1.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|48.38
|48.83
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|59.66
|60.16
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|586.41
|590.91
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.65
|6.75
|Chinese Yuan
|CNY
|31.72
|31.97
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|28.1
|28.45
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|29.41
|29.76
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|135.27
|136.47
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|158.2
|159.5
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.67
|22.97
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|20.46
|20.76
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|228.11
|229.86
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.8
BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.
