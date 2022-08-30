Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Business
  • GBP TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 30 Aug 2022
GBP TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 30 Aug 2022

GBP TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 30 Aug 2022

Articles
Advertisement
GBP TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 30 Aug 2022

GBP TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 30 Aug 2022

Advertisement

GBP to PKR buying exchange rate is 259.11 as per Pakistan Open Market and GBP/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 British Pound to PKR is 259.47. Updated on, 30 Aug 2022.

British Pound to PKR Exchange rates fluctuates all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

British Pound to PKR exchange rates

DATEBUYINGSELLING
Today258.24258.59

GBP TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
US DollarUSD229.5232
EuroEUR228231
British PoundGBP267.5271
UAE DirhamAED6363.5
Saudi RiyalSAR60.561.1
Kuwaiti DinarKWD716.68721.68
Canadian DollarCAD169.17170.52
Australian DollarAUD152.03153.28
Omani RiyalOMR572.71577.21
Japanese YenJPY1.751.8
Malaysian RinggitMYR48.3848.83
Qatari RiyalQAR59.6660.16
Bahrain DinarBHD586.41590.91
Thai BhatTHB6.656.75
Chinese YuanCNY31.7231.97
Hong Kong DollarHKD28.128.45
Danish KroneDKK29.4129.76
New Zealand DollarNZD135.27136.47
Singapore DollarSGD158.2159.5
Norwegians KroneNOK22.6722.97
Swedish KronaSEK20.4620.76
Swiss FrancCHF228.11229.86
Indian RupeeINR2.722.8

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Cryptocurrency Price Prediction: ETH, BTC, Cardano, 5th Dec 2022
Cryptocurrency Price Prediction: ETH, BTC, Cardano, 5th Dec 2022
Decentraland Price Prediction: Today’s Decentraland (Mana) Price, 5th Dec 2022
Decentraland Price Prediction: Today’s Decentraland (Mana) Price, 5th Dec 2022
Doge Price Prediction: Today’s Dogecoin Price, 5th Dec 2022
Doge Price Prediction: Today’s Dogecoin Price, 5th Dec 2022
Quant Price Prediction: Today’s Quant Price, 4th-Dec-2022
Quant Price Prediction: Today’s Quant Price, 4th-Dec-2022
Litecoin Price Prediction: Today’s LTC Price, 4th-Dec-2022
Litecoin Price Prediction: Today’s LTC Price, 4th-Dec-2022
Gold Rate in Kuwait – Today’s Gold Price in Kuwait – 04 Dec 2022
Gold Rate in Kuwait – Today’s Gold Price in Kuwait – 04 Dec 2022
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story