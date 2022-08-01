Advertisement
  • GBP TO PKR: British Pound to PKR exchange rates on, 1 Aug 2022
GBP to PKR buying exchange rate is 293 as per Pakistan Open Market and GBP/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 British Pound to PKR is 300.00. Updated on, 1 Aug 2022.

British Pound to PKR exchange rates

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

Today’s British Pound to PKR

Check the updated list given below:

DATEBUYINGSELLING
Today293300.00

GBP TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
US DollarUSD246250
EuroEUR242246
British PoundGBP293300
UAE DirhamAED63.565
Saudi RiyalSAR61.762.5
Kuwaiti DinarKWD775.78780.78
Canadian DollarCAD185.59186.94
Australian DollarAUD166.08167.33
Omani RiyalOMR619.6624.1
Japanese YenJPY2.052.12
Malaysian RinggitMYR53.553.95
Qatari RiyalQAR65.4565.95
Bahrain DinarBHD633.61638.11
Thai BhatTHB6.536.63
Chinese YuanCNY35.3135.56
Hong Kong DollarHKD30.0830.43
Danish KroneDKK32.0732.42
New Zealand DollarNZD149.53150.73
Singapore DollarSGD172.49173.79
Norwegians KroneNOK24.3824.68
Swedish KronaSEK23.2423.54
Swiss FrancCHF248.95250.7
Indian RupeeINR2.993.07
BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

