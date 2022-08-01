GBP to PKR buying exchange rate is 293 as per Pakistan Open Market and GBP/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 British Pound to PKR is 300.00. Updated on, 1 Aug 2022.

British Pound to PKR exchange rates

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

Today’s British Pound to PKR

Check the updated list given below:

DATE BUYING SELLING Today 293 300.00

GBP TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING SELLING US Dollar USD 246 250 Euro EUR 242 246 British Pound GBP 293 300 UAE Dirham AED 63.5 65 Saudi Riyal SAR 61.7 62.5 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 775.78 780.78 Canadian Dollar CAD 185.59 186.94 Australian Dollar AUD 166.08 167.33 Omani Riyal OMR 619.6 624.1 Japanese Yen JPY 2.05 2.12 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 53.5 53.95 Qatari Riyal QAR 65.45 65.95 Bahrain Dinar BHD 633.61 638.11 Thai Bhat THB 6.53 6.63 Chinese Yuan CNY 35.31 35.56 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 30.08 30.43 Danish Krone DKK 32.07 32.42 New Zealand Dollar NZD 149.53 150.73 Singapore Dollar SGD 172.49 173.79 Norwegians Krone NOK 24.38 24.68 Swedish Krona SEK 23.24 23.54 Swiss Franc CHF 248.95 250.7 Indian Rupee INR 2.99 3.07

Pakistan's top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.