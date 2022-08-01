Advertisement
Gold prices fall in Pakistan as Govt affirms economic progress

  • The price of gold fell by Rs 2,200 per tola and Rs 1,886 per 10 kilos to settle at Rs 157,400 and Rs 134,945 on the local market.
  • Gold prices fell as a result of the government’s position on economic growth and a strengthening of the local currency.
  • Today’s Domestic market silver prices stayed constant at Rs 1,630 per tola and Rs 1,397.46 per 10 grams.
On Monday, gold prices fell as a result of the government’s position on economic growth and a strengthening of the local currency.

ASSJA data revealed that the price of gold, which is regarded as a safe haven, fell by Rs 2,200 per tola and Rs 1,886 per 10 kilos to settle at Rs 157,400 and Rs 134,945 on the local market.

The price of gold is currently below its cost, which should be noticed. Compared to Dubai, the price of gold is reduced by Rs 3,500 per tola.

The most recent price for local markets was chosen while keeping in mind the costs at which transactions between buyers and sellers occurred.

The price of gold rose $ 7 per ounce to settle at $ 1,774 on the international market as the dollar weakened and investors awaited fresh economic data that would indicate how quickly the US Federal Reserve will raise interest rates.

In the meantime, today’s domestic market silver prices stayed constant at Rs 1,630 per tola and Rs 1,397.46 per 10 grams.

