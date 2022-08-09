Gold Rate in Dubai today on, 10 August 2022

Gold rate in Dubai (United Arab Emirates) recorded an increase of AED 6,602.33 per ounce on, 10 August 2022.

The rate of 24 karat/gram increased by AED 217.75 from the previous day’s AED 216.25.

The gold rate (22 karat/gram) increased by AED 204.50 from the previous day’s AED 203.00.

Gold Rate in Dubai today

Check the updated gold rate in Dubai on, 10 August 2022.

Date Ounce 24 Carat 22 Carat 21 Carat 18 Carat August 10 6,602.33 217.75 204.50 195.25 167.25

These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gramme, and 10-gramme increments in DUBAI Dirham. Every day, the local gold and bullion markets in the DUBAI provide live rates.

Gold prices fluctuate practically every day around the world, including in the United Arab Emirates. Get the most recent gold price updates in the DUBAI, as well as rates for 18 karats, 20 karats, 21 karats, and 22-carat gold.

Live international today gold rate in DUBAI and its converted price of gold DUBAI Dirham facilitates to the Dubai gold souk, gold investors, and individuals for fresh updates.

Disclaimer: The gold prices were calculated using the average prices in the Dubai jewellery market as reported by Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group. The rates are only for informational purposes and should not be used for trading. It is recommended that anyone considering trading the commodity seek legal advice before proceeding. The rates are only estimates, and the website is not liable for any losses.

