Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Gold Rate in Dubai today on, 5 August 2022

Gold Rate in Dubai today on, 5 August 2022

Articles
Advertisement
Gold Rate in Dubai today on, 5 August 2022

Gold Rate in Dubai today – File

Advertisement

Gold rate in Dubai (United Arab Emirates) recorded an increase of AED 6,550.95 per ounce on, 5 August 2022.

The rate of 24 karat/gram increased by AED 216.00 from the previous day’s AED 213.25.

The gold rate (22 karat/gram) increased by AED 203.00 from the previous day’s AED 200.50.

Gold Rate in Dubai today

Check the updated gold rate in Dubai on, 5 August 2022.

DateOunce24 Carat22 Carat21 Carat18 Carat
August 056,550.95216.00203.00193.75166.00

These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gramme, and 10-gramme increments in DUBAI Dirham. Every day, the local gold and bullion markets in DUBAI provide live rates.

Gold prices fluctuate practically every day around the world, including in the United Arab Emirates. Get the most recent gold price updates in DUBAI, as well as rates for 18 karats, 20 karats, 21 karats, and 22-carat gold.

Advertisement

Live international today gold rate in DUBAI and its converted price of gold DUBAI Dirham facilitates the Dubai gold souk, gold investors, and individuals for fresh updates.

Disclaimer: The gold prices were calculated using the average prices in the Dubai jewelry market as reported by Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group. The rates are only for informational purposes and should not be used for trading. It is recommended that anyone considering trading the commodity seek legal advice before proceeding. The rates are only estimates, and the website is not liable for any losses.

 

 

 

 

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
XRP Price Prediction: Today’s Ripple Price, 17th Feb 2023
XRP Price Prediction: Today’s Ripple Price, 17th Feb 2023
Cardano Price Prediction: Today’s ADA Price, 17th Feb 2023
Cardano Price Prediction: Today’s ADA Price, 17th Feb 2023
BTC Price Prediction: Today’s Bitcoin Price, 17th Feb 2023
BTC Price Prediction: Today’s Bitcoin Price, 17th Feb 2023
ETH Price Prediction: Today’s Ethereum Price, 17th Feb 2023
ETH Price Prediction: Today’s Ethereum Price, 17th Feb 2023
Lunc Price Prediction: Today’s Lunc Price, 17th Feb 2023
Lunc Price Prediction: Today’s Lunc Price, 17th Feb 2023
Pakistan’s forex reserves inch up at $8.7 billion
Pakistan’s forex reserves inch up at $8.7 billion
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story