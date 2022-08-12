Advertisement
Gold Rate in Kuwait today on, 12 August 2022

Articles
Gold Rate in Kuwait today – File

Today’s Gold Rate in Kuwait recorded an increase of KWD 559.800 per ounce on 12 August 2022.

The rate of 24 karat/gram increased by KWD 18.000 from the previous day’s KWD 17.950.

The gold rate (22 karat/gram) remained the same at KWD 17.250 from the previous day’s KWD 17.250.

Today’s Gold Rate in Kuwait

Check the updated gold price in Kuwait on, 12 August 2022.

Gold UnitKuwaiti Dinar
Gram K2418.000 KWD

Yesterday: 17.950

Gram K2217.250 KWD

Yesterday: 17.250

Gram K2115.710 KWD

Yesterday: 15.690

Gram K1813.470 KWD

Yesterday: 13.450

1 Gold Ounce559.800 KWD

 

In Kuwait, these rates are presented in 1 tola, 1 gramme, and 10-gramme increments. The local gold and bullion markets in Kuwait provide live rates every day.

Gold prices fluctuate practically daily around the world, including in Kuwait. Get the most recent gold price in Kuwaiti Dinar, as well as rates for gold in 18 karats, 20 karats, 21 karats, and 22 karats.

Today’s international gold rate in Kuwait and its converted gold price Kuwait Dinar makes it easier for Kuwaiti gold souks, gold investors, and people to stay up to date.

Disclaimer: The gold prices have been quoted on the basis of average prices prevailed in the Kuwait jewellery market and quoted by Kuwait Gold & Jewellery Group. The rates are only meant for information and not for trading. It is advised that people intending to trade the commodity should consult their legal counsel before making any venture. The rates are indicative and the website is not responsible for any loss.

 

 

