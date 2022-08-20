Gold Rate in Kuwait today on, 20 August 2022

Gold rate in Kuwait recorded a decrease of KWD 548.920 per ounce on 20 August 2022.

These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gramme, and 10-gramme increments in Kuwait. Every day, the local gold and bullion markets in the Kuwait provide live rates.

Live international today gold rate in Kuwait and its converted price of gold Kuwait Dinar facilitates to the Kuwaiti gold souk, gold investors, and individuals for fresh updates.

Today’s Gold Rate in Kuwait

Check the updated gold price in Kuwait on, 20 August 2022.

The rate of 24 karat/gram decreased to KWD 17.650 from the previous day’s KWD 17.550.

The gold rate (22 karat/gram) depreciated to KWD 17.000 from the previous day’s KWD 17.150 .

Gold Unit Kuwaiti Dinar Gram K24 17.650 KWD Yesterday: 17.550 Gram K22 17.000 KWD Yesterday: 17.150 Gram K21 15.410 KWD Yesterday: 15.340 Gram K18 13.210 KWD Yesterday: 13.150 1 Gold Ounce 548.920 KWD

Disclaimer: The gold prices have been quoted on the basis of average prices prevailed in the Kuwait jewelry market and quoted by Kuwait Gold & Jewellery Group. The rates are only meant for information and not for trading. It is advised that people intending to trade the commodity should consult their legal counsel before making any venture. The rates are indicative and the website is not responsible for any loss.