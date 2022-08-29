Gold Rate in Kuwait today on, 30 August 2022

Gold rate in Kuwait recorded a decrease of KWD 541.140 per ounce on 30 August 2022.

These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gramme, and 10-gramme increments in Kuwait. Every day, the local gold and bullion markets in Kuwait provide live rates.

Live international today gold rate in Kuwait and its converted price of gold Kuwait Dinar facilitates to the Kuwaiti gold souk, gold investors, and individuals for fresh updates.

Today Gold Rate in Kuwait

Check the updated gold price in Kuwait on, 30 August 2022.

The rate of 24 karat/gram decreased to KWD 17.400 from the previous day’s KWD 17.700.

The gold rate (22 karat/gram) decreased to KWD 16.800 from the previous day’s KWD 16.950.

Gold Unit Kuwaiti Dinar Gram K24 17.400 KWD Yesterday: 17.700 Gram K22 16.800 KWD Yesterday: 16.950 Gram K21 15.210 KWD Yesterday: 15.450 Gram K18 13.040 KWD Yesterday: 13.240 1 Gold Ounce 541.140 KWD

Disclaimer: The gold prices have been quoted on the basis of average prices prevailed in the Kuwait jewellery market and quoted by Kuwait Gold & Jewellery Group. The rates are only meant for information and not for trading. It is advised that people intending to trade the commodity should consult their legal counsel before making any venture. The rates are indicative and the website is not responsible for any loss.