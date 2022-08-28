Gold Rate In Pakistan – Gold Price In Pakistan – 29 August 2022

A single tola of 24-Carat gold in Pakistan is being sold at Rs 143500 on Monday.

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, and every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold price in Pakistan today

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold is Rs 123100 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold is being traded for Rs 112841 and a single tola of 22-karat gold is being sold at Rs 131541.

Gold price in Pakistan, 29 August 2022

According to Saraf Jewelers Association, the current gold price in Pakistan for 24k per tola is Rs 143500.

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold per Tola Gold Rs. 143500 Rs. 131541 Rs. 125563 Rs. 107625 per 10 Gram Rs. 123100 Rs. 112841 Rs. 107713 Rs. 92325 per Gram Gold Rs. 12310 Rs. 11284 Rs. 10771 Rs. 9233

The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

Gold is always considered to be the most precious and valuable metal among all metals, so its significance and importance cannot be neglected. Gold is widely used in Pakistan for a variety of purposes, including gold jewellery.

Important note: The gold price in Pakistan fluctuates according to the international market so the price is never been fixed.

