Gold Rate In Pakistan – Gold Price In Pakistan – 30 August 2022

A single tola of 24-Carat gold in Pakistan is being sold at Rs 144000 on Tuesday.

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, and every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold is Rs 123100 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold is being traded for Rs 112841 and a single tola of 22-karat gold is being sold at Rs 131998.

Gold price in Pakistan, 30 August 2022

According to Saraf Jewelers Association, the current gold price in Pakistan for 24k per tola is Rs 144000.

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold per Tola Gold Rs. 144000 Rs. 131998 Rs. 125991 Rs. 107994 per 10 Gram Rs. 123460 Rs. 113170 Rs. 108020 Rs. 92590 per Gram Gold Rs. 12346 Rs. 11317 Rs. 10802 Rs. 9259

The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

Gold is always considered to be the most precious and valuable metal among all metals, so its significance and importance cannot be neglected. Gold is widely used in Pakistan for a variety of purposes, including gold jewellery.

Important note: The gold price in Pakistan fluctuates according to the international market so the price is never been fixed.