Gold Rate In Pakistan – Gold Price In Pakistan – 31 August 2022

A single tola of 24-Carat gold in Pakistan is being sold at Rs 144500 on Wednesday.

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold price in Pakistan today

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold is Rs 123900 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold is being traded for Rs 113574 and a single tola of 22-karat gold is being sold at Rs 132457.

Gold price in Pakistan, 31 August 2022

According to Saraf Jewelers Association, the current gold price in Pakistan for 24k per tola is Rs 144500.

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold per Tola Gold Rs. 144500 Rs. 132457 Rs. 126438 Rs. 108375 per 10 Gram Rs. 123900 Rs. 113574 Rs. 108413 Rs. 92925 per Gram Gold Rs. 12390 Rs. 11357 Rs. 10841 Rs. 9293

The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

Gold is always considered to be the most precious and valuable metal among all metals, so its significance and importance cannot be neglected. Gold is widely used in Pakistan for a variety of purposes, including gold jewellery.

Important note: The gold price in Pakistan fluctuates according to the international market so the price is never been fixed.