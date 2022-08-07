Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 08 August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 08 August 2022

Articles
Advertisement
Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 08 August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan – File

Advertisement

Karachi: Gold rate in Pakistan today in the local market on (8 August 2022) changed as the precious metal closed the day at Rs 149097 per tola and Rs 127830 per 10 grams.

Every city follows the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold rate. Today’s gold rate for different cities includes Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, and Multan, among others.

The gold price in Pakistan is usually determined by various factors such as the USD/PKR exchange rate and fluctuations in the international gold market. Gold in 24K purity is the purest form, but it is also available in 22K, 21K, 20K, and 18K.

Gold Rate in Pakistan today 2022

Check the updated gold rate in Pakistan on 8 August 2022

Gold Rate24K Gold22K Gold21K Gold18K Gold
per Tola GoldRs. 149097Rs. 136675Rs. 130458Rs. 111820
per 10 GramRs. 127830Rs. 117180Rs. 111850Rs. 95870
per Gram GoldRs. 12783Rs. 11718Rs. 11185Rs. 9587

The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

Gold is usually regarded as the most precious and valuable metal among all metals, hence its value and significance cannot be overstated. In Pakistan, gold is widely used for a number of reasons, including gold jewellery.

Important note: The price of gold in Pakistan changes according to the international market, hence it is never fixed.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Cardano Price Prediction: Today’s ADA Price, 18th Feb 2023
Cardano Price Prediction: Today’s ADA Price, 18th Feb 2023
BTC Price Prediction: Today’s Bitcoin Price, 18th Feb 2023
BTC Price Prediction: Today’s Bitcoin Price, 18th Feb 2023
ETH Price Prediction: Today’s Ethereum Price, 18th Feb 2023
ETH Price Prediction: Today’s Ethereum Price, 18th Feb 2023
Lunc Price Prediction: Today’s Lunc Price, 18th Feb 2023
Lunc Price Prediction: Today’s Lunc Price, 18th Feb 2023
Doge Price Prediction: Today’s Dogecoin Price, 19th Feb 2023
Doge Price Prediction: Today’s Dogecoin Price, 19th Feb 2023
Tax revenue in Pakistan should be increased: IMF chief
Tax revenue in Pakistan should be increased: IMF chief
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story