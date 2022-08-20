Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 21 August 2022

A single tola of 24-Carat gold in Pakistan is being sold at Rs 140,900 on Sunday.

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, and every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold Rate in Pakistan today

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold is Rs 120,800 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold is being traded for Rs 110,733 and a single tola of 22-karat gold is being sold at Rs 129,157.

Gold Rate in Pakistan, 21 August 2022

According to Saraf Jewelers Association, the current gold rate in Pakistan for 24k per tola is Rs 141,200

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold per Tola Gold Rs. 140900 Rs. 129157 Rs. 123288 Rs. 105675 per 10 Gram Rs. 120800 Rs. 110733 Rs. 105700 Rs. 90600 per Gram Gold Rs. 12080 Rs. 11073 Rs. 10570 Rs. 9060

The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

Gold is always considered to be the most precious and valuable metal among all metals, so its significance and importance cannot be neglected. Gold is widely used in Pakistan for a variety of purposes, including gold jewellery.

Important note: The gold price in Pakistan fluctuates according to the international market so the price is never been fixed.