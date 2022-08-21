Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 22 August 2022

A single tola of 24-Carat gold in Pakistan is being sold at Rs 141796 on Monday.

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, and every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold Rate in Pakistan today

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold is Rs 121570 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold is being traded for Rs 111440 and a single tola of 22-karat gold is being sold at Rs 129980.

Gold Rate in Pakistan, 22 August 2022

Advertisement

According to Saraf Jewelers Association, the current gold rate in Pakistan for 24k per tola is Rs 141796

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold per Tola Gold Rs. 141796 Rs. 129980 Rs. 124067 Rs. 106350 per 10 Gram Rs. 121570 Rs. 111440 Rs. 106370 Rs. 91180 per Gram Gold Rs. 12157 Rs. 11144 Rs. 10637 Rs. 9118

The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

Advertisement

Gold is always considered to be the most precious and valuable metal among all metals, so its significance and importance cannot be neglected. Gold is widely used in Pakistan for a variety of purposes, including gold jewellery.