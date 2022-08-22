Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 23 August 2022

A single tola of 24-Carat gold rate in Pakistan is being sold at Rs 140600 on Tuesday.

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold is Rs 120500 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold is being traded for Rs 110458 and a single tola of 22-karat gold is being sold at Rs 128882.

Gold Rate in Pakistan, 23 August 2022

According to Saraf Jewelers Association, the current gold rate in Pakistan for 24k per tola is Rs 141,200

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold per Tola Gold Rs. 140600 Rs. 128882 Rs. 123025 Rs. 105450 per 10 Gram Rs. 120500 Rs. 110458 Rs. 105438 Rs. 90375 per Gram Gold Rs. 12050 Rs. 11046 Rs. 10544 Rs. 9038

The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

Gold is always considered to be the most precious and valuable metal among all metals, so its significance and importance cannot be neglected. Gold is widely used in Pakistan for a variety of purposes, including gold jewellery.

Important note: The gold price in Pakistan fluctuates according to the international market so the price is never been fixed.