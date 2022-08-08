Advertisement
  • News
  • Business
  • Gold Rate in Saudi Arabia today on, 08 August 2022
Gold Rate in Saudi Arabia today on, 08 August 2022





Gold Rate in Saudi Arabia today – File

Gold price in Saudi Arabia recorded an increase of SAR 6,669.75 per ounce on 8 August 2022.

The rate of 24 karat/gram increased by SAR 214.43 from the previous day’s SAR 216.49.

The gold rate (22 karat/gram) increased by SAR 196.56 from the previous day’s SAR 198.44.

Today’s Gold Rate in Saudi Arabia

Check the updated gold price in Saudi Arabia on, 8 August 2022.

Gold UnitSaudi Arabian Riyal
Gram 24K
214.43
Yesterday: 216.49
Gram 22K
196.56
Yesterday: 198.44
Gram 21K
187.63
Yesterday: 189.42
Gram 18K
160.82
Yesterday: 162.36
Ounce
6,669.75
Yesterday: 6,733.60
Tola
2,501.16
Yesterday: 2,525.10

These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gramme, and 10-gramme increments in Saudi Riyal. Every day, the local gold and bullion markets in Saudi provide live rates.

Gold prices alter practically every day all across the world, including in Saudi Arabia. Get the most recent Saudi gold price, as well as rates for 18 karats, 20 karats, 21 karats, and 22-carat gold.

Today’s international gold rate in SAR and its converted price of gold Saudi Riyal makes it easier for Saudi gold souks, gold investors, and people to stay up to current.

Disclaimer: The gold prices have been quoted on the basis of average prices prevailed in the Saudi jewellery market and quoted by Saudi Gold & Jewellery Group. The rates are only meant for information and not for trading. It is advised that people intending to trade the commodity should consult their legal counsel before making any venture. The rates are indicative and the website is not responsible for any loss

