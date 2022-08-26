Advertisement
Google launches 7th edition of startups accelerator

KARACHI: Google is launching the seventh edition of the Google for Startups Accelerator (GFSA) for Southeast Asia and Pakistan, where it will enroll up to 15 seed and Series A startups, a statement said.

The accelerator will enroll startups who are focused on solving the region’s most important challenges, particularly in fintech, healthtech, retail and ecommerce and Small and Medium Enterprises-focused business-to-business (B2B) solutions.

The three-month programme will help startups solve their specific challenges by providing the best of Google resources including Googler mentors, a network of new contacts to help them on their journeys, and the most cutting-edge technology.

Throughout the programme, the startups will receive customised mentorship from Google’s global mentor network, access to Google’s artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud, android, and web experts, as well as training in fields such as product design, business strategy, customer acquisition, and leadership development.

Since Google’s first GFSA launch in 2016, it has supported over 90 startups, who have then gone on to raise over $5.4 billion in funding and created more than 1,600 jobs across Southeast Asia and Pakistan.

A notable alumni is DeafTalk from Pakistan, which participated in GFSA 2020 and has provided accessibility solutions for deaf people, including online sign language interpretation, audio-video translation and sign language training.

