Government to create 4 Anti-Benami zones per FATF requirements.

In accordance with the requirements set forth by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the government has recommended the creation of four additional Anti-Benami Zones.

According to sources, the government intends to build similar zones in Peshawar, Hyderabad, Multan, and Faisalabad.

According to the sources, the new Anti-Benami Zone would be established to speed up operations, and the government would also give newly established zones a full legal team and logistical support.

Financial crimes will decline as a result of the establishment of these new Anti-Benami Zones, they claimed.

3 Anti-Benami Zones have been established at the moment, one each in Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi.

It is important to note that Pakistan’s administration has begun preparing for the FATF’s planned on-site visit in October.

In order to ensure that Pakistan gets taken off the FATF’s “grey list,” the government has been enforcing tight regulations.

In order to guarantee that all FATF requirements are being followed, new appointments have been made in the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and its subsidiary departments.

Recently, a tax official who was found guilty of money laundering was fired by the government.

