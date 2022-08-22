Haval H6 price cuts; upto Rs. 300,000 .

Sazgar Engineering has lowered the pricing of the Haval H6 in line with other automakers.

The company recently raised its price by an unexpected Rs. 1.3 million.

Haval H6 now faces competition that is even tougher than before.

Sazgar Engineering Works Limited (SEWL) has lowered the pricing of the Haval H6 in line with Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC), Honda Atlas Cars Limited (HACL), Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC), and other automakers.

The company recently raised its price by an unexpected Rs. 1.3 million in response to the US Dollar (USD) rate increase.

The company has reported a modest decrease in the price of H6 due to the easing of import restrictions and depreciation of the USD rate.

As of August 19, the following pricing is in effect:

Models Old Price (Rs.) Revised Price (Rs.) Decrease (Rs.) Haval H6 1.5 FWD 7,599,000 7,425,000 174,000 Haval H6 2.0 AWD 8,799,000 8,499,000 300,000

Due to its distinctive dimensions, the Haval H6 competes with both medium and compact SUVs.

Its primary rivals are the DFSK Glory 580 Pro, MG HS, Changan Oshan X7, Chery Tiggo 8 Pro, and Changan Oshan X7.

The base model has a 1.5-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine that generates 147 horsepower and 220 Nm of torque.

A 7-speed DCT automated transmission drives the front wheels. A comparable gearbox connects the top model’s 2.0-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine, which produces 224 horsepower and 385 pound-feet of torque, to all four wheels.

Although the recent price reduction did not bring the H6 on pace with its rivals, it did make the SUV a little more desirable.

Primarily because, despite its lack of practicality, the H6 outperforms its rivals in terms of performance, notably the 2.0 AWD model.

However, considering the current fuel prices, few individuals will favor large gas guzzlers. Given these elements, H6 now faces competition that is even tougher than before.

