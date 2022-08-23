Haval H6’s pricing has dropped by Rs. 300,000

Sazgar Engineering Works Limited (SEWL) has cut the price of the Haval H6.

Sazgar Engineering Works Limited (SEWL) has cut the price of the Haval H6, just like Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC), Honda Atlas Cars Limited (HACL), Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC), and other companies have done.

After the US Dollar (USD) rate went up, the company raised its prices by a shocking Rs. 1.3 million. With import restrictions loosening and the USD rate going down, the company has announced a small price drop for H6.

As of August 19, these are the new prices:

Models Old Price (Rs.) Revised Price (Rs.) Decrease (Rs.) Haval H6 1.5 FWD 7,599,000 7,425,000 174,000 Haval H6 2.0 AWD 8,799,000 8,499,000 300,000

Because of its size, the Haval H6 competes with both midsize SUVs and small SUVs. Its main rivals are the MG HS, Changan Oshan X7, Chery Tiggo 8 Pro, DFSK Glory 580 Pro, and other similar SUVs.

The base model has a 1.5-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine with 147 hp and 220 Nm of torque. A 7-speed DCT automatic transmission sends power to the front wheels. The top model has a 2.0-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine with 224 hp and 385 Nm of torque. It sends power to all four wheels through a similar gearbox.

Even though the recent price cut didn’t make H6 the same price as its competitors, it did make the SUV a little bit more appealing. The main reason is that, while the H6 isn’t very practical, it performs better than its competitors, especially the 2.0 AWD version.

But given how much gas costs these days, not many people will want a big car. Taking these things into account, H6’s competition is now even tougher than it was before.

