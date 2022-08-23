Haval will simply sell hybrids & Electric cars after 2030

China is moving quickly to get rid of internal combustion engines (ICE).

China is moving quickly to get rid of internal combustion engines (ICE), and many companies are putting all of their efforts into developing new energy vehicles (NEV). In recent news, Haval said that starting in 2030, it will only sell electric vehicles or hybrid electric vehicles.

Great Wall Motors (GWM), the company that owns the Chinese automaker, wants to change all of its cars. GWM also owns ORA, a company that makes only electric vehicles (EVs). Good Cat, Punk Cat, Ballet Cat, etc. are all new EVs from ORA. This means that GWM is ready to give Haval the EV development know-how that ORA has.

Li Xiaorui, Haval’s brand manager, said at its new energy strategy conference in Beijing that 80% of its sales by 2025 will be NEVs. He said that the company is getting ready for the future because sales of NEVs have been going up recently.

The company thinks that the steady rise in fuel prices will force NEVs to become the norm. It also said that the market for pure electric cars is still young and that it makes more sense for Haval to start by making HEVs.

The President of Great Wall Motors (GWM) said in his closing remarks at the conference:

“Chinese auto companies are ushering in era of unprecedented opportunities. Today, the release of Haval NEV [project] will start a new journey of the company.”

