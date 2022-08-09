Honda City & competitors’ prices since 2021.

Honda Revises Booking Prices Of Civic , City & BR-V
Possibly the most common and often driven subcompact automobiles in Pakistan are those in the B-Segment.
Several new competitors have entered the market in the last two years, including the all-new Suzuki Swift, Toyota Yaris, Changan Alsvin, and the sixth-generation Honda City.
The four subcompact automobiles’ costs have nearly doubled recently, meanwhile, as a result of the disastrous local currency devaluation.
These are the increases in price for these cars over the past 12 months:
|Models
|Price in August 2021 (Rs.)
|Price in August 2022 (Rs.)
|Increase (Rs.)
|Toyota Yaris
|1.3 Gli M/T
|2,409,000
|3,799,000
|1,390,000
|1.3 Gli CVT
|2,589,000
|4,039,000
|1,450,000
|1.3 ATIV M/T
|2,519,000
|3,999,000
|1,480,000
|1.3 ATIV CVT
|2,669,000
|4,209,000
|1,540,000
|1.5 ATIV X M/T
|2,719,000
|4,309,000
|1,590,000
|1.5 ATIV X CVT
|2,899,000
|4,569,000
|1,670,000
|Honda City
|1.2L MT
|2,599,000
|4,049,000
|1,450,000
|1.2L CVT
|2,799,000
|4,199,000
|1,400,000
|1.5L CVT
|2,899,000
|4,439,000
|1,540,000
|1.5L Aspire MT
|3,019,000
|4,609,000
|1,590,000
|1.5L Aspire CVT
|3,174,000
|4,799,000
|1,625,000
|Changan Alsvin
|1.37 M/T
|2,149,000
|3,394,000
|1,245,000
|1.5 DCT
|2,399,000
|3,659,000
|1,260,000
|1.5 Lumiere DCT
|2,589,000
|3,844,000
|1,255,000
|Suzuki Swift
|1.2 GL Manual
|1,972,000 (Old Model)
|3,349,000
|1,377,000
|1.2 GL CVT
|2,148,000 (Old Model)
|3,599,000
|1,451,000
|1.2 GLX CVT
|–
|3,959,000
|–
As can be seen above, Changan Alsvin’s price has increased the least while that of its rivals has increased dramatically.
Particularly Toyota Yaris and Honda City have suffered a sharp increase in price, which may put them at a disadvantage.
Value for money has always been a major selling point for Alsvin. Changan Alsvin still has that selling point despite the recent price increase, which will probably boost its sales going forward.
