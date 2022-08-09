Advertisement
Honda City & competitors' prices since 2021.

  • Changan Alsvin, Suzuki Swift, Toyota Yaris, and Honda City are some of the most popular subcompact automobiles in Pakistan.
  • The cost of these cars has risen dramatically over the past year due to the disastrous local currency devaluation.
  • Changan Alsvin still has that selling point despite the recent price increase.
Possibly the most common and often driven subcompact automobiles in Pakistan are those in the B-Segment.

Several new competitors have entered the market in the last two years, including the all-new Suzuki Swift, Toyota Yaris, Changan Alsvin, and the sixth-generation Honda City.

The four subcompact automobiles’ costs have nearly doubled recently, meanwhile, as a result of the disastrous local currency devaluation.

These are the increases in price for these cars over the past 12 months:

ModelsPrice in August 2021 (Rs.)Price in August 2022 (Rs.)Increase (Rs.)
Toyota Yaris
1.3 Gli M/T2,409,0003,799,0001,390,000
1.3 Gli CVT2,589,0004,039,0001,450,000
1.3 ATIV M/T2,519,0003,999,0001,480,000
1.3 ATIV CVT2,669,0004,209,0001,540,000
1.5 ATIV X M/T2,719,0004,309,0001,590,000
1.5 ATIV X CVT2,899,0004,569,0001,670,000
Honda City
1.2L MT2,599,0004,049,0001,450,000
1.2L CVT2,799,0004,199,0001,400,000
1.5L CVT2,899,0004,439,0001,540,000
1.5L Aspire MT3,019,0004,609,0001,590,000
1.5L Aspire CVT3,174,0004,799,0001,625,000
Changan Alsvin
1.37 M/T2,149,0003,394,0001,245,000
1.5 DCT2,399,0003,659,0001,260,000
1.5 Lumiere DCT2,589,0003,844,0001,255,000
Suzuki Swift
1.2 GL Manual1,972,000 (Old Model)3,349,0001,377,000
1.2 GL CVT2,148,000 (Old Model)3,599,0001,451,000
1.2 GLX CVT3,959,000

As can be seen above, Changan Alsvin’s price has increased the least while that of its rivals has increased dramatically.

Particularly Toyota Yaris and Honda City have suffered a sharp increase in price, which may put them at a disadvantage.

Value for money has always been a major selling point for Alsvin. Changan Alsvin still has that selling point despite the recent price increase, which will probably boost its sales going forward.

 

