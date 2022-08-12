Hyundai sedan sales plunge to zero .

Sales at Hyundai Nishat Motors Private Limited (HNMPL) fell by 89 percent MoM to 213 units.

Hyundai was unable to sell even one unit of the Elantra or Sonata.

Due to debilitating inflation, price increases, and significant delivery delays, all automakers anticipate a sharp fall in demand.

Due to production cuts by major automakers, unprecedented inflation, and high taxes, vehicle sales fell precipitously in July 2022.

According to the most recent figures from the Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA), automakers (PAMA members only) sold 11,837 vehicles in total last month, a staggering 58 percent reduction month over month (MoM).

2,408 vehicles were sold by Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC), a 62 percent MoM reduction in sales. While Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) sold 6,679 automobiles with a 58 percent increase in sales, Honda Atlas Cars Limited (HACL) performed relatively better by selling 2,537 cars with a 37 percent MoM decline.

The following list includes several well-known cars’ monthly sales:

Passenger Vehicle Sales

Passenger Vehicles Units Sold in June 2022 Units Sold in July 2022 Month on Month %age Difference PSMC

Cultus 2,468 661 -73% Alto 7,487 4,618 -38% Wagon R 2,134 282 -87% Bolan 1,216 353 -71% Swift 1,676 321 -81% Toyota IMC

Corolla 2,626 1,087 -59% Yaris 1,827 647 -65% Fortuner 702 347 -51% Hilux 1,154 294 -75% Honda Atlas

Civic 657 422 -36% City 2,764 1,986 -28% BR-V 482 129 -73% Hyundai Nishat

Tucson 897 104 -88% Elantra 490 0 -100% Sonata 201 0 -100%

Automobile manufacturers and experts anticipated a decline in sales as a result of price increases, citing growing transportation costs, raw material costs, fuel costs, and the depreciation of local currencies.

According to some experts, sales will continue to grow through September 2022. However, manufacturers’ observance of non-production days is what caused the early decline (NPDs). Due to debilitating inflation, price increases, and significant delivery delays, all automakers anticipate a sharp fall in demand in the coming days.

