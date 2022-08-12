Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Hyundai sedan sales plunge to zero

Hyundai sedan sales plunge to zero

Articles
Advertisement
Hyundai sedan sales plunge to zero

Hyundai sedan sales plunge to zero .

Advertisement
  • Sales at Hyundai Nishat Motors Private Limited (HNMPL) fell by 89 percent MoM to 213 units.
  • Hyundai was unable to sell even one unit of the Elantra or Sonata.
  • Due to debilitating inflation, price increases, and significant delivery delays, all automakers anticipate a sharp fall in demand.
Advertisement

Due to production cuts by major automakers, unprecedented inflation, and high taxes, vehicle sales fell precipitously in July 2022.

According to the most recent figures from the Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA), automakers (PAMA members only) sold 11,837 vehicles in total last month, a staggering 58 percent reduction month over month (MoM).

2,408 vehicles were sold by Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC), a 62 percent MoM reduction in sales. While Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) sold 6,679 automobiles with a 58 percent increase in sales, Honda Atlas Cars Limited (HACL) performed relatively better by selling 2,537 cars with a 37 percent MoM decline.

Sales at Hyundai Nishat Motors Private Limited (HNMPL) fell by 89 percent MoM to 213 units. Hyundai was unable to sell even one unit of the Elantra or Sonata, therefore they continued to be the worst-selling vehicles.

The following list includes several well-known cars’ monthly sales:

Passenger Vehicle Sales
Passenger VehiclesUnits Sold in June 2022Units Sold in July 2022Month on Month %age Difference
PSMC
Cultus2,468661-73%
Alto7,4874,618-38%
Wagon R2,134282-87%
Bolan1,216353-71%
Swift1,676321-81%
Toyota IMC
Corolla2,6261,087-59%
Yaris1,827647-65%
Fortuner702347-51%
Hilux1,154294-75%
Honda Atlas
Civic657422-36%
City2,7641,986-28%
BR-V482129-73%
Hyundai Nishat
Tucson897104-88%
Elantra4900-100%
Sonata2010-100%

Automobile manufacturers and experts anticipated a decline in sales as a result of price increases, citing growing transportation costs, raw material costs, fuel costs, and the depreciation of local currencies.

Advertisement

According to some experts, sales will continue to grow through September 2022. However, manufacturers’ observance of non-production days is what caused the early decline (NPDs). Due to debilitating inflation, price increases, and significant delivery delays, all automakers anticipate a sharp fall in demand in the coming days.

 

 

Also Read

Hyundai introduces Ioniq 6 EV with a range of 610 km
Hyundai introduces Ioniq 6 EV with a range of 610 km

Hyundai will invest 95 trillion won ($73 billion) in electrification this decade....

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story