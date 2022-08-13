Kia Picanto New Price in Pakistan 2022.

In 2004, Kia Picanto, a city vehicle, was introduced. It is made by the South Korean automaker KIA and is referred to by several names in Asia.

The Kia Picanto of the first generation was a five-door hatchback with two petrol engine choices. The Picanto has a turbocharged engine option and an automated transmission in addition to a tonne of entertainment amenities. After that, it had two facelifts in 2007 and 2010. The facelifts only included minor aesthetic and interior modifications and the addition of the recognizable “tiger-nose grille.”

In 2011, Picanto’s second generation was unveiled. It had a bigger design and a longer wheelbase. The Kia Picanto that is offered in Pakistan is a model from a later generation. Its 1.0 Liter petrol engine is built by Kia Lucky Motors in Pakistan. In Pakistan, it debuted in 2019.

There are two models of the KIA Picanto: manual and automatic.

KIA Picanto 2022 Price in Pakistan

Advertisement

The starting price of the KIA Picanto 2022 in Pakistan is PKR 3,100,000, and the top-of-the-line 1.0 AT variant is priced at PKR 3,200,000. These KIA Picanto prices in Pakistan are ex-factory rates.

Kia Picanto Variants Price in August 2021 (Rs.) Prices in August 2022 (Rs.) Increase (Rs.) Manual 1,781,000 3,100,000 1,319,000 Automatic 1,922,000 3,200,000 1,278,000

Also Read Hyundai sedan sales plunge to zero Sales at Hyundai Nishat Motors Private Limited (HNMPL) fell by 89 percent...