Kia Picanto New Price in Pakistan 2022.

Hyundai sedan sales plunge to zero
In 2004, Kia Picanto, a city vehicle, was introduced. It is made by the South Korean automaker KIA and is referred to by several names in Asia.
The Kia Picanto of the first generation was a five-door hatchback with two petrol engine choices. The Picanto has a turbocharged engine option and an automated transmission in addition to a tonne of entertainment amenities. After that, it had two facelifts in 2007 and 2010. The facelifts only included minor aesthetic and interior modifications and the addition of the recognizable “tiger-nose grille.”
In 2011, Picanto’s second generation was unveiled. It had a bigger design and a longer wheelbase. The Kia Picanto that is offered in Pakistan is a model from a later generation. Its 1.0 Liter petrol engine is built by Kia Lucky Motors in Pakistan. In Pakistan, it debuted in 2019.
There are two models of the KIA Picanto: manual and automatic.
The starting price of the KIA Picanto 2022 in Pakistan is PKR 3,100,000, and the top-of-the-line 1.0 AT variant is priced at PKR 3,200,000. These KIA Picanto prices in Pakistan are ex-factory rates.
|Kia Picanto
|Variants
|Price in August 2021 (Rs.)
|Prices in August 2022 (Rs.)
|Increase (Rs.)
|Manual
|1,781,000
|3,100,000
|1,319,000
|Automatic
|1,922,000
|3,200,000
|1,278,000
