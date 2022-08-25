Advertisement
Kia resumes vehicle bookings at same prices

Kia resumes vehicle bookings at same prices

Articles
Kia resumes vehicle bookings at same prices

Kia resumes vehicle bookings at same prices.

  • Lucky Motor Corporation Limited (LMCL) has started accepting reservations for Kia vehicles.
  • Last week, Kia Lucky Motor Corporation declared that it will keep its new prices in place.
  • Hyundai Nishat Motor Company Limited (HNMPL) has also kept its prices the same.
After opting to keep the previously increased rates, Lucky Motor Corporation Limited (LMCL) has started accepting reservations for Kia vehicles.

This change occurs right after the government decides to loosen import restrictions.

According to a dealership spokesperson, the company is accepting reservations for all vehicles with a minimum one-month delivery window.

The Kia Lucky Motor Corporation (KLMC) declared last week that it will keep its new prices in place despite the rupee’s sharp appreciation against the US dollar.

The company explained that the rise in its car pricing is only 14%, which is much less than those that increased the costs by 19–23%, in an official public announcement.

In the notification, it says:

“We are happy to see that in the greater interest of the market and its customers that the prices have been corrected to bring them at a fair level and we feel great pride in creating a precedent and setting a benchmark for everyone in terms of price setting.”

While other automakers have all marginally cut automobile costs, Hyundai Nishat Motor Company Limited (HNMPL) has also kept their prices the same.

HNMPL cites the same justification as KLMC. It is unclear whether the price variation would affect the demand for cars.

 

