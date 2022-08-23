Kia Sportage and competitors’ 2021 vs 2022 price comparison.

Kia Sportage has long been a top performer in its market.

Industry experts predict that sales will continue to drop in the future.

This is happening as a result of catastrophic inflation and a production halt.

Advertisement

The recent price reductions followed by the most recent price hikes have changed the face of the Pakistani auto sector.

Particularly C-segment crossovers have seen a sharp price increase and have evolved into specialist goods.

The Kia Sportage has long been a top performer in its market, with affordability being one of its defining characteristics. It is now far away from the inexpensive crossover it once was, which also applies to its rivals.

The price increases for Sportage and its rivals since August 2021 (or the time of debut) are as follows:

Note that only Pakistani compact crossover SUVs are included in this comparison.

Variants Price in August 2021 (Rs.) Prices in August 2022 (Rs.) Increase (Rs.) Kia Sportage Alpha 4,294,000 6,250,000 1,956,000 FWD 4,782,000 6,750,000 1,968,000 AWD 5,270,000 7,250,000 1,980,000 Hyundai Tucson GLS Sport FWD 4,979,000 6,899,000 1,920,000 Ultimate AWD 5,469,000 7,399,000 1,930,000 Proton X70 Executive AWD 4,590,000 6,740,000 2,150,000 Premium FWD 4,890,000 7,190,000 2,300,000 DFSK Glory 580 1.5T CVT 4,229,000 5,610,000 1,381,000 1.8 CVT 4,379,000 5,806,000 1,427,000 Pro CVT 4,610,000 6,100,000 1,490,000 Haval Jolion 1.5T FWD 5,725,000 6,020,000 295,000 MG HS Trophy Edition 5,749,000 8,499,000 2,750,000 PHEV 7,899,000 8,900,000 1,001,000 Haval H6 1.5T FWD 6,495,000 7,425,000 930,000 2.0T AWD 7,499,000 (Launch Price) 8,499,000 1,000,000 Toyota Corolla Cross Base Grade 7,689,000 12,249,000 4,560,000 Mid Grade 8,199,000 13,099,000 4,900,000 High Grade 8,399,000 13,419,000 5,020,000

Widespread Problem

As a result of a delay in the letter of credit (LC) approval for the CKD imports, HACL, Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC), Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC), and Kia Lucky Motor Corporation (KLMC) announced non-production days earlier this month.

Additionally, the most recent information from the Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (PAMA) revealed a sharp fall in sales in July 2022.

Advertisement

PSMC, IMC, and HACL had a sharp decline in sales last month, while Hyundai Nishat Motor Company Limited (HNMPL) failed to sell even one Elantra or Sonata.

Due to catastrophic inflation, price increases, and recurrent production halts, industry experts predict that sales will continue to drop in the future.

Also Read Comparison – Oshan X7 FutureSense VS Kia Sportage AWD In this instalment of our comparison series, we will contrast the newly...