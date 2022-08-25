Nepra chairman visits CLF’s Children ER

KARACHI: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) Chairman Tauseef H Farooqi visited the CLF’s Emergency Room at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), a statement said on Thursday.

During his visit, the Nepra chairman praised the paperless, automated model of care implemented by the foundation, it added.

“I came to know about the CLF’s cause under Nepra’s ‘Power with Prosperity’ initiative. Now that I have witnessed their work, I am quite impressed,” he added.

Farooqi said that the CLF is driving meaningful progress when it comes to child health in Pakistan. “I am looking forward to the growth of their network across the country.”

The Nepra’s ‘Power with Prosperity’ drive is facilitating the power sector players to invest in the social uplift projects in the communities they are working with.

PIMS Director Dr Khalid Masud informed the Nepra chairman that the upgraded children’s ER at PIMS is a result of a robust public private partnership.

“Under the PPP initiative, the ER’s area was expanded to 5,000 square feet and its capacity has been increased from 12 to 30 beds to serve more children,” he said.

The CLF has so far saved 4.5 million children absolutely free of cost through its 12 state-of-the-art Children’s Emergency Rooms in Sindh, Balochistan and Punjab.

The organisation is expanding rapidly to achieve its mission of a child-safe Pakistan and aims to cover every district of every province by 2030.