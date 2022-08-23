No Price Cuts for Hyundai Automobiles

Hyundai Nishat Motors Private Limited (HNMPL) would maintain its new prices.

Notwithstanding the Rupee’s improvement versus the US Dollar.

HNMPL said that it had raised the prices of its cars by 14%.

Advertisement

Hyundai Nishat Motors Private Limited (HNMPL) Automobiles would maintain its new prices notwithstanding the Rupee’s improvement versus the US Dollar (USD).

A person from the dealership told ProPakistani that the company hasn’t made an official announcement about this yet. But representatives from the company have told the dealerships that the prices won’t change.

HNMPL made the same argument as KLMC. It said that it had raised the prices of its cars by 14%, which was much less than what other automakers had done, which was to raise prices by 19-23%. It also said that other automakers had to change their prices after price hikes that were bigger than HNMPL’s. HNMPL, on the other hand, took a more sustainable approach.

Even though the government has made it easier to import CKD car kits, sales are likely to go down because of a recent shortage of production and price increases. Problems with operations have also made the delivery delays worse, which has made people less interested in buying new cars.

Reports say that the CKD kits haven’t made it to the assembly line yet, so carmakers have to keep having non-production days (NPDs). Since these problems are still going on, the rest of 2022 is likely to be slow for the car business.

Also Read Haval will simply sell hybrids & Electric cars after 2030 China is moving quickly to get rid of internal combustion engines (ICE)....