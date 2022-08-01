OGRA reduces LPG prices by Rs3/kg

KARACHI: Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has reduced the price of Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) by Rs3 per kilogramme.

In this regard, a notification has been issued over the reduction in prices. The price of LPG has been fixed at Rs218 per kg for the month of August 2022. The price of a domestic cylinder has been reduced by Rs30 and commercial cylinders by Rs114.

Chairman of LPG distributors association Irfan Khokhar said all dealers should buy and sell at the stipulated prices. LPG is being sold for up to Rs250 per kg in the open market. He said an LPG policy should be formulated for the improvement of the industry.

It must be noted that LPG prices have seen the third increase in days without an official notification. Distributors have already threatened a nationwide strike and sit-in against the price hike.

Chairman of LPG distributors association Irfan Khokhar said that the mafia has completed the hat-trick of hikes in LPG prices. He decried that LPG price have reached Rs250 per kg. He also threatened to stage a protest against the hike if government doesn’t regulate prices.

Advertisement

On July 1, OGRA announced an increase of Rs1.66 per kg in the price of LPG for July. According to details, the LPG prices have gone up by Rs1.66 per kilogram and it would now be sold out at Rs220.24 per kilogram.

Also Read