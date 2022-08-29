PIA joins relief activities for flood victims

KARACHI: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced that it will uplift all the humanitarian relief goods free of cost, in coordination with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), a statement said.

The national flag carrier will play its part in the national relief efforts undertaken for the flood victims in Sindh and Balochistan, it added.

PIA chief executive officer has passed on relevant instructions to its cargo division’s team for immediate compliance and has nominated focal persons at Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad airport’s cargo offices for coordination and uplift of relief goods.

PIA spokesperson said that the national flag carrier has finalised all arrangements for the uplift of relief goods. Initially, the PIA will only accept relief goods from NDMA representatives and will deliver the relief goods to the designated NDMA officials only.

PIA, as the national flag carrier and organisation always steps forward in the time of need and will continue to provide all support within its reach for the relief efforts and the relief uplift will continue till September 9 2022, he added.