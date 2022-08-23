PITB`s Plan9 startup raises $1.2M funding

Tech startup, Euphoria XR, incubated in eighth cycle of Plan 9, a project of Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), has raised a funding of $1.2 million from a US-firm for one of its products, ‘InterApp’, a statement said on Tuesday.

InterApp, a company founded by Euphoria XR and its US partners, has envisioned to bridge the gap between the digital and physical world, allowing the consumers to interact with packaging, apparel, art, print and visual graphics.

This will be a novel experience, as the people will be interacting with exclusive augmented reality content — such as videos, photo galleries, animation, 3D and hyperlinks.

InterApp also allows creators to convert their designs into NFTs and make them interactive with zero coding experience.

PITB Chairman Ali Sarfraz Hussain said that the support provided by the government to the startups via the tailored incubation programmes is yielding desired results and generating positive spotlight and recognition for the Pakistani startup ecosystem at the international level.

Euphoria XR is a team of skilled developers, creators and producers that believes in the power of AR/VR and in the potential of a well-told story. The passionate co-founders of Euphoria XR Ali Ahmad, Ahmed Malik and Jameel Qureshi have aspirations for their company and plan to make this startup Pakistan’s first unicorn.

