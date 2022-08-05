Advertisement
Proton announces price hike; includes Pakistan's cheapest sedan.

  • Al-Haj Automotive has announced a significant price increase for the Proton Saga and X70.
  • Pakistan’s cheapest sedan’s base model now costs 2.82 million.
  • Delivery delays as a result of the problem are increasingly affecting demand for cars.
Due to the recent local currency crash, Al-Haj Automotive has announced a significant price increase for the Proton Saga and X70. Prior to this, Proton had tripled the cost of both cars in 2022.

Pakistan’s cheapest sedan’s base model now costs 2.82 million, while the top-end model will soon be offered for around Rs. 3.15 million.

It is important to note that the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) has lost around 30% of its value against the US dollar since April, making it more difficult for industries like the auto sector, which depend on imports, to maintain their product prices.

Al-Haj Proton has raised the cost of its automobiles as a result of the decline, rising steel and shipping costs. It is important to note that the rupee has appreciated significantly over the past two days after closing at 226.15 against the US dollar on August 4.

Effective immediately, the new prices of all proton cars are as follows:

ModelOld Price (Rs.)Revised Price (Rs.)Increase (Rs.)
Saga Standard Manual2,579,0002,824,000245,000
Saga Standard Automatic2,729,0002,999,000270,000
Saga ACE Automatic2,849,0003,149,000300,000
X70 Executive AWD6,050,0006,850,000800,000
X70 Premium FWD6,400,0007,300,000900,000

Across-the-Board Issue

In an analyst conference earlier this week, Honda Atlas Cars Limited (HACL) outlined potential future developments. Due to supply-chain issues, the company predicted a sales decrease of up to 35%.

In addition, due to a delay in the letter of credit (LC) approval for the CKD imports, HACL will observe non-production days along with Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC), Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC), Kia Luck Motor Corporation (KLMC), etc.

Delivery delays that have lasted for several months as a result of the problem are increasingly affecting demand for cars as well. The industry is anticipated to experience a considerable reduction in car sales in the near future as a result of these problems.

 

