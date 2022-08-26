Proton’s new Saga variant costs less than Rs. 1.9 mn in Malaysia.

In Malaysia, Proton has introduced a new entry-level version of Saga.

The new model, known as Standard Lite, is identical to the Standard Automatic.

According to reports, the new model is intended for Malaysian fleet purchasers.

Advertisement

In Malaysia, Proton has introduced a new entry-level version of Saga.

The new model, known as Standard Lite, is identical to the Standard Automatic except for the hill-start aid, traction control, and electronic stability control are not included.

The same 1.3-liter 4-cylinder petrol engine with 120 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque and 93 horsepower (hp) is used, together with a 4-speed automatic transmission.

Other features include rear parking sensors, 2 airbags, 3 USB ports, an up-to-date infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity, ABS brakes with EBD and BA technology, rear parking sensors, and a few other standard luxuries.

According to reports, the new model, which costs Rs. 1.88 million, is intended for Malaysian fleet purchasers and ride-hailing services.

Proton Saga in Pakistan

Advertisement

Early in 2021, The Saga was released in Pakistan. The sedan comes in five variations in Malaysia, but only three in Pakistan.

The same 1.3-liter, 4-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine powers all variations. It is paired with either a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic transmission.

A center console with an armrest, front and rear parking sensors, Noise Vibration Harshness (NVH) guards, and a strut-tower brace for increased stability are just a few of the upgrades the Pakistan-spec Saga features over the Malaysian import.

The Proton Saga remains Pakistan’s least expensive sedan despite the most recent price increase, which brings its price up to between Rs. 2.8 and Rs. 3.2 million.

However, it is unknown if Al-Haj Automotive, Proton’s Pakistani partner, intends to introduce the new Standard Lite there.

If the new variation is offered, it would probably cost between Rs. 2.9 million and Rs. 3.1 million after import duties and taxes, which, given the price of cars right now, represents an excellent bargain.

Advertisement

Also Read Proton lowers prices of its vehicles The Pakistani Rupee's poor performance against the US Dollar caused Proton to...