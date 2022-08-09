Roshan Digital Account Inflows hits 17-month low.

The total deposits under RDA climbed to $4.794 billion in July from Rs. 4.606 billion in June.

With inflows at $188 million, which is significantly less than in June, the inflows under the Roshan Digital Account saw a fall of over 25%.

The total deposits under RDA climbed to $4.794 billion in July from Rs. 4.606 billion in June, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Official data shows that deposits under the RDAs received $188 million in July 2022 as opposed to $250 million in June, a fall of 24.8 percent month over month.

After February 2021 (inflows of $169 million), the monthly inflows have continuously exceeded $200 million, with just two months—May 2021 with inflows of $197 million and May 2022 with inflows of $189 million—failing to do so.

Since their debut, 441,344 RDAs have been opened in total, an increase of 2.8 percent month over month from 429,364 in June.

Additionally, from September 2020 to July 2022, $3.1 billion in investments were made overall thanks to RDA inflows.

Traditional Naya Pakistan Certificates (NPCs) have thus far brought in $1,635 million, whereas Islamic NPCs have brought in $1,454 million. Over the same time period, stocks saw inflows of $41 million.

