Rs 100 Prize bond draw list: date and venue? (August 2022)

MUZAFFARABAD: The 39th draw for the prize bond, worth Rs100, will be held in Muzaffarabad on Monday (August 15, 2022).

The first lucky winner will get a prize of Rs700,000 while three prizes of Rs200,000 each have been reserved for the second position holders.

Similarly, the third prize of Rs1,000/- will be awarded to each of the 1,199 lucky winners.

Rs 100 Prize bond draw list