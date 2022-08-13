Rs 100 Prize bond draw list: date and venue? (August 2022)

  • News
MUZAFFARABAD: The 39th draw for the prize bond, worth Rs100, will be held in Muzaffarabad on Monday (August 15, 2022).

The first lucky winner will get a prize of Rs700,000 while three prizes of Rs200,000 each have been reserved for the second position holders.

Similarly, the third prize of Rs1,000/- will be awarded to each of the 1,199 lucky winners.

Rs 100 Prize bond draw list

The results of the 100 prize bond will be published on BOL News as well.

