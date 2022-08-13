Rs 1500 Prize bond draw list: date and venue? (August 2022)

Rs 1500 Prize bond draw list: date and venue? (August 2022)

Articles
Advertisement
Rs 1500 Prize bond draw list: date and venue? (August 2022)
Advertisement

PESHAWAR: The 91th draw for the prize bond, worth Rs1500 will be held in Peshawar on Monday, August 15, 2022.

The first lucky winner will get a prize of Rs3 Million while three prizes of Rs1 Million each have been reserved for the second position holders.

Similarly, the third prize of Rs18,500/- will be awarded to each of the 1696 lucky winners.

Rs 1500 Prize bond draw list

Advertisement

The results of the 1500 prize bond will be published on BOL News as well.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story