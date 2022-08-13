Rs 1500 Prize bond draw list: date and venue? (August 2022)

PESHAWAR: The 91th draw for the prize bond, worth Rs1500 will be held in Peshawar on Monday, August 15, 2022.

The first lucky winner will get a prize of Rs3 Million while three prizes of Rs1 Million each have been reserved for the second position holders.

Similarly, the third prize of Rs18,500/- will be awarded to each of the 1696 lucky winners.

Rs 1500 Prize bond draw list

Advertisement The results of the 1500 prize bond will be published on BOL News as well.