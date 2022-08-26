RUDA conducts balloting of Chahar Bagh project

LAHORE: The Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) has successfully conducted the balloting of hundreds of plots of Chahar Bagh residential project, a statement said on Friday.

According to the details, Rozina Ahmed was declared the first winner of the 10 marla plot, while Nasir Salim won the one kanal plot in the ballot.

Thousands of citizens will benefit from this project of Ravi City. Apart from attractive plots, thousands of cheap apartments and flats have also been declared as part of the project.

Federation of Chambers of Commerce Vice President Nadeem Qureshi attended the ceremony as the chief guest.

Qureshi said that the Ravi project is a game-changer as there are vast investment opportunities here. “RUDA’s Chahar Bagh site will provide a high-quality lifestyle to the people, and overseas Pakistanis can invest here,” he added.

“Their investment will be safe and they will be able to earn attractive returns from this investment,” he added.

The applicants participated online in the balloting of the plots. The list of the successful candidates have been posted on the website by the authority administration.

Senior RUDA officials including Kashif Qureshi, Haseeb Ahmed, Rao Muzaffar, Anwar Awan, Rashid Turabi, Brigadier Abdul Rahman (Retd), Ahmed Salman, Sumaira Malik, Naveed Ahmed and others were also present on the occasion.

During the ceremony, the speakers said that the establishment of Eco City, Health City, Education City, Sports City and Industrial Estate in Ravi City will not only strengthen the country’s economy but also increase foreign resources.