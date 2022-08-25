Rupee continues to fall against dollar

KARACHI: The rupee continued to decline against the dollar in the interbank market on Thursday, as it shed 1.03 to reach Rs219.41, amid a shortage of foreign currency in the market, dealers said.

The local currency closed at Rs218.38 on Wednesday.

Experts said that the rupee remained under pressure as the market witnessed increased demand for the greenback for import payments, causing jitters in the market.

After the government announced lifting the ban imposed on imports in order to meet the final requirement of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the pressure on the local unit has been gradually increasing, they added.

The investors’ confidence also got a hit over the renewed concerns regarding the political conditions where the government has charged the opposition leaders in various cases.

Additionally, Dubai authorities have made it essential for Pakistanis to have 5,000 dirhams when landing at Dubai airport. The development created a shortage of foreign currency, particularly the UAE dirham.

The latest decline in the value of the rupee came despite the reports of Saudi Arabia helping Pakistan with financial support.

The Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) has announced that it aims to spend $3 billion on various commercial and investment sectors in Pakistan. However, the market seems to have failed to respond to these developments.

Pakistan has been facing a constant challenge to boost its foreign exchange reserves to provide stability to the value of the rupee. Although the foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) witnessed a growth of $67 million, to reach $7.9 billion during the week ended August 12, it still is not enough to cover the import bill for three months.

The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $13.61 billion. The net foreign reserves held by commercial banks amounted to $5.72 billion.

The country’s current account deficit has also narrowed during July on the back of lower import bill. The trade deficit came in at $2.64 billion in July, down 47 per cent or $2.32 billion on a month-on-month basis.

The country’s current account deficit rose 531 per cent to over $17 billion during the fiscal year 2022 due to massive increase in goods import bill. Overall, the current account deficit was $17.4 billion during the fiscal year 2022, compared with $2.8 billion in the fiscal year 2021, depicting an increase of $14.6 billion.

The local currency remained under pressure since the start of the current fiscal year. The rupee lost Rs14.56 or 7.10 per cent from Rs204.85 to dollar on June 30, 2022 to the current level of Rs219.41.

At the open market, the buying and selling of the dollar was recorded at Rs224 and Rs227 at 3:45pm PST.