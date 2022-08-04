Advertisement
SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 04 Aug 2022

SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 04 Aug 2022

Articles
SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 04 Aug 2022

SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

Saudi Riyal TO PKR buying exchange rate is 63 as per Pakistan Open Market and SAR TO PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Riyal is PKR is 64.00. Updated on, 04 Aug 2022

Saudi Riyal to PKR Exchange rates fluctuates all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

SAR TO PKR (Saudi Riyal Rate in Pakistan)

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan

DATEBUYINGSELLING
Today6364.00

SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
US DollarUSD227229
EuroEUR238.5241
British PoundGBP286.5291
UAE DirhamAED6364
Saudi RiyalSAR6364
Kuwaiti DinarKWD778.15783.15
Canadian DollarCAD185.62186.97
Australian DollarAUD165.9167.15
Omani RiyalOMR620.55625.05
Japanese YenJPY22.05
Malaysian RinggitMYR53.5754.02
Qatari RiyalQAR65.9466.44
Bahrain DinarBHD634.58639.08
Thai BhatTHB6.656.75
Chinese YuanCNY35.4735.72
Hong Kong DollarHKD30.430.75
Danish KroneDKK33.1133.46
New Zealand DollarNZD152.27153.47
Singapore DollarSGD172.87174.17
Norwegians KroneNOK24.5124.81
Swedish KronaSEK23.7624.06
Swiss FrancCHF250.03251.78
Indian RupeeINR3.043.12
BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

