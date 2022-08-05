SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 05 Aug 2022

SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

Saudi Riyal TO PKR buying exchange rate is 61 as per Pakistan Open Market and SAR TO PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Riyal is PKR is 62.00. Updated on, 05 Aug 2022

Saudi Riyal to PKR Exchange rates fluctuates all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan

DATE BUYING SELLING Today 61 62.00

CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING SELLING US Dollar USD 217 220 Euro EUR 220 225 British Pound GBP 265.5 272 UAE Dirham AED 61 62 Saudi Riyal SAR 61 62 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 751.74 756.74 Canadian Dollar CAD 176.88 178.23 Australian Dollar AUD 157.71 158.96 Omani Riyal OMR 600.05 604.55 Japanese Yen JPY 1.7 1.78 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 51.08 51.53 Qatari Riyal QAR 62.54 63.04 Bahrain Dinar BHD 614.43 618.93 Thai Bhat THB 6.65 6.75 Chinese Yuan CNY 33.69 33.94 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29 29.5 Danish Krone DKK 31.01 31.36 New Zealand Dollar NZD 144.25 145.45 Singapore Dollar SGD 166.73 168.03 Norwegians Krone NOK 23.39 23.69 Swedish Krona SEK 22.25 22.55 Swiss Franc CHF 238.29 240.04 Indian Rupee INR 2.88 2.96

