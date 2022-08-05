Advertisement
  • News
  • Business
  • SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 05 Aug 2022
SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 05 Aug 2022

SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 05 Aug 2022

Articles
SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 05 Aug 2022

SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

Saudi Riyal TO PKR buying exchange rate is 61  as per Pakistan Open Market and SAR TO PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Riyal is PKR is 62.00. Updated on, 05 Aug 2022

Saudi Riyal to PKR Exchange rates fluctuates all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

SAR TO PKR (Saudi Riyal Rate in Pakistan)

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan

DATEBUYINGSELLING
Today6162.00

SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
US DollarUSD217220
EuroEUR220225
British PoundGBP265.5272
UAE DirhamAED6162
Saudi RiyalSAR6162
Kuwaiti DinarKWD751.74756.74
Canadian DollarCAD176.88178.23
Australian DollarAUD157.71158.96
Omani RiyalOMR600.05604.55
Japanese YenJPY1.71.78
Malaysian RinggitMYR51.0851.53
Qatari RiyalQAR62.5463.04
Bahrain DinarBHD614.43618.93
Thai BhatTHB6.656.75
Chinese YuanCNY33.6933.94
Hong Kong DollarHKD2929.5
Danish KroneDKK31.0131.36
New Zealand DollarNZD144.25145.45
Singapore DollarSGD166.73168.03
Norwegians KroneNOK23.3923.69
Swedish KronaSEK22.2522.55
Swiss FrancCHF238.29240.04
Indian RupeeINR2.882.96
BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

Advertisement

