SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 1 Aug 2022

Articles
Saudi Riyal TO PKR buying exchange rate is 61.7 as per Pakistan Open Market and SAR TO PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Riyal is PKR is 62.50. Updated on, 1 Aug 2022

Saudi Riyal to PKR Exchange rates fluctuates all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

SAR TO PKR (Saudi Riyal Rate in Pakistan)

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan

 Saudi Riyal
61.7
62.5
CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
US DollarUSD246250
EuroEUR242246
British PoundGBP293300
UAE DirhamAED63.565
Saudi RiyalSAR61.762.5
Kuwaiti DinarKWD775.78780.78
Canadian DollarCAD185.59186.94
Australian DollarAUD166.08167.33
Omani RiyalOMR619.6624.1
Japanese YenJPY2.052.12
Malaysian RinggitMYR53.553.95
Qatari RiyalQAR65.4565.95
Bahrain DinarBHD633.61638.11
Thai BhatTHB6.536.63
Chinese YuanCNY35.3135.56
Hong Kong DollarHKD30.0830.43
Danish KroneDKK32.0732.42
New Zealand DollarNZD149.53150.73
Singapore DollarSGD172.49173.79
Norwegians KroneNOK24.3824.68
Swedish KronaSEK23.2423.54
Swiss FrancCHF248.95250.7
Indian RupeeINR2.993.07

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

