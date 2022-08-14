SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 14 Aug 2022

Saudi Riyal TO PKR buying exchange rate is 56.5 per Pakistan Open Market and SAR TO PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Riyal is PKR is 57.50. Updated on, 14 Aug 2022

Saudi Riyal to PKR Exchange rates fluctuates all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan

CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING SELLING US Dollar USD 211 214 Euro EUR 217 220 British Pound GBP 256 260 UAE Dirham AED 57.8 58.8 Saudi Riyal SAR 56.5 57.5 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 732.99 737.99 Canadian Dollar CAD 175.7 177.05 Australian Dollar AUD 159.29 160.54 Omani Riyal OMR 583.74 588.24 Japanese Yen JPY 1.6 1.67 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.36 50.81 Qatari Riyal QAR 61.66 62.16 Bahrain Dinar BHD 596.93 601.43 Thai Bhat THB 6.65 6.75 Chinese Yuan CNY 33.38 33.63 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 28.6 28.95 Danish Krone DKK 31.17 31.52 New Zealand Dollar NZD 144.21 145.41 Singapore Dollar SGD 163.94 165.24 Norwegians Krone NOK 23.6 23.9 Swedish Krona SEK 22.36 22.66 Swiss Franc CHF 238.47 240.22 Indian Rupee INR 2.84 2.92

