Saudi Arabia plans to increase oil facility for Pakistan

Saudi Arabia agrees to extend oil facility to Pakistan worth $1.5 billion
KARACHI: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has agreed to restart providing oil...
According to officials in the Ministry of Finance, Saudi Arabia has decided to expand its oil facility for Pakistan from $1.2 billion to $2.4 billion.
Previously, Saudi Arabia supplied Pakistan with petroleum products worth $100 million per month, or $1.2 billion annually.
The country’s total oil facility to Pakistan would rise from $1.2 billion to $2.4 billion with the additional delivery.
Sources further disclosed that China has rolled over $4.3 billion to date, of which $2.3 billion has been provided as commercial debt and the remaining $2 billion has been provided in the form of deposits.
Earlier, Pakistan’s Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said that the country has over $8 billion in pipelines to cover the $4 billion shortfall in external financing.
