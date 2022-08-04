Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Saudi Arabia plans to increase oil facility for Pakistan

Articles
Oil sales decline 24% in the first two months of FY23

  • Saudi Arabia has decided to expand its oil facility for Pakistan from $1.2 billion to $2.4 billion.
  • Miftah Ismail said that the country has over $8 billion to cover the $4 billion shortfall in external financing.
  • Previously, Saudi Arabia supplied Pakistan with petroleum products worth $100 million per month.
According to officials in the Ministry of Finance, Saudi Arabia has decided to expand its oil facility for Pakistan from $1.2 billion to $2.4 billion.

Previously, Saudi Arabia supplied Pakistan with petroleum products worth $100 million per month, or $1.2 billion annually.

The country’s total oil facility to Pakistan would rise from $1.2 billion to $2.4 billion with the additional delivery.

Sources further disclosed that China has rolled over $4.3 billion to date, of which $2.3 billion has been provided as commercial debt and the remaining $2 billion has been provided in the form of deposits.

Earlier, Pakistan’s Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said that the country has over $8 billion in pipelines to cover the $4 billion shortfall in external financing.

 

