SBP maintains key policy rate at 15%

KARACHI: The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has maintained the key policy rate at 15 per cent, despite expectation of 25 to 50 basis points increase, a statement issued by the central bank said on Monday.

To cool the overheating economy and contain the current account deficit, the key policy rate has been raised by a cumulative 800 basis points since last September. Some temporary administrative steps had recently been taken to curtail imports and strong fiscal consolidation is planned for FY23, it added.

These actions are expected to work their way through the system over the coming months. With the recent inflation developments in line with the expectations, moderation in the domestic demand and the improvement in the external position, the committee felt that it was prudent to take a pause at this stage.

Looking ahead, the committee intends to remain data-dependent, paying close attention to the month-on-month inflation, its expectations, developments on the fiscal and external fronts, as well as global commodity prices and interest rate decisions by major central banks.

Since the last meeting, the Monetary Policy Committee noted three key domestic developments.

First, the headline inflation rose further to 24.9 per cent in July, with the core inflation also ticking up. This was expected given the necessary reversal of the energy subsidy package — effects of which will continue to manifest in the inflation outturns throughout the remaining part of the fiscal year — as well as momentum in the prices of essential food items and exchange rate weakness last month.

Second, the trade balance fell sharply in July and the rupee has reversed course during August, appreciating by around 10 per cent on improved fundamentals and sentiment.

Third, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board meeting on the ongoing review under the Extended Fund Facility will take place on August 29 and is expected to release a further tranche of $1.2 billion, as well as catalyse the financing from multilateral and bilateral lenders.

In addition, Pakistan has also successfully secured an additional $4 billion from the friendly countries over and above its external financing needs in FY23. As a result, the foreign exchange reserves will be further augmented through the course of the year, helping to reduce external vulnerability.

In terms of international developments, the committee noted that both global commodity prices and the dollar have registered a decline in recent weeks, in response to signs of a sharper-than-anticipated slowdown in the global growth and nascent market expectations that the US Federal Reserve tightening cycle may be less aggressive than previously anticipated.

In contrast to the trend since last summer, more central banks in the emerging market have started to hold the policy rates in their recent meetings. This suggests that globally, the risks may be shifting slightly from inflation towards growth, although this remains highly uncertain at this stage.

On balance, the Monetary Policy Committee noted that some greater slowdown in the global growth would not be as harmful for Pakistan as for most other emerging economies, given the relatively small share of exports and foreign private inflows in the economy. As a result, both inflation and the current account deficit should fall, as the global commodity prices ease, while growth would not be as badly affected.

As expected, the economic activity has moderated since the last committee meeting. Most demand indicators have softened — sales of cement, POL, fertilisers and automobiles fell on a month-on-month basis in July — and on a year-on-year basis growth in the large-scale manufacturing (LSM) almost halved in June.

The recent flooding caused by unusually heavy and prolonged monsoon rains creates downside risks for agricultural production, especially cotton and seasonal crops and could weigh on the growth this year, it said.

Looking ahead, the committee continues to expect the growth to moderate to 3 to 4 per cent in FY23, on account of the tightening of the fiscal and monetary policies. This will ease the demand-side pressures on inflation and the current account and lay the ground for higher growth in future on a more sustainable basis.

For higher and more sustainable growth over the medium-term, structural reforms would decisively move Pakistan’s growth model away from consumption towards exports and investment, which are urgently needed.

After widening significantly in June, the trade deficit halved to $2.7 billion last month, as energy imports declined significantly and non-energy imports continued to moderate.

According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data, the imports fell sharply by 36.6 per cent (M-o-M) and 10.4 per cent (Y-o-Y). The exports also declined 22.7 per cent (M-o-M), largely due to Eid holidays but also on some emerging signs of slower global demand.

Meanwhile, the remittances remained strong. As a result of these better current account developments and improved sentiment due to the diminished uncertainty about the IMF programme, the rupee recovered in August. In addition to slower domestic demand, the recent decline in imports also reflects temporary administrative measures, including the requirement of prior approval before importing machinery and CKDs of automobiles and mobile phones.

These administrative measures are not sustainable and will need to be eased in the coming months. To ensure that the overall import bill remains contained, as these measures are eased, it will be critical that the envisaged fiscal consolidation in FY23 is delivered and that strong measures are taken to curtail energy imports, the statement said.

Such measures include early closure of markets, reduced electricity use by residential and commercial customers, and greater encouragement of work from home and car pooling.

Notwithstanding the recent improvement in the current account and the rupee, the forex reserves have halved from $16.4 billion in February to $7.9 billion on August 12, as official inflows have been outpaced by the official outflows.

The drying up of official inflows, namely multilateral, bilateral and commercial borrowing, as well as the Eurobond and Sukuk issuance, was in large part due to the delay in completing the review of the IMF programme because of policy slippages.

Meanwhile, on the outflows side, debt servicing on foreign borrowing continued, as repayments came. However, with the expected completion of the upcoming IMF review and the additional assistance secured from the friendly countries, the foreign exchange reserves are projected to rise to around $16 billion during FY23.

To ensure this and to support the rupee, going forward, it will be important to contain the current account deficit to around 3 per cent of GDP by moderating the domestic demand and energy imports.

In addition, it will be critical to keep the IMF programme on track by following through on the agreed fiscal tightening and structural reforms over the next 12 months.

For the first time in seven years, the FY23 budget targets are primarily in surplus, on the back of significantly higher tax revenue. It envisages a strong fiscal consolidation of around 3 per cent of GDP, which is appropriate to cool the economy and ensure a reduction in inflation and the current account deficit through the year.

It is imperative that this fiscal consolidation is delivered and that the budgeted measures are fully implemented, notably with regard to the important decisions to align the domestic energy prices with the international rates and broaden the tax base, while providing targeted subsidies to the most vulnerable.

Resorting to measures that impose additional burden on those already in the tax net or measures that are not progressive would be detrimental for growth and employment, as well as social stability.

Similarly, the private sector credit grew around 21 per cent (Y-o-Y) in FY22, somewhat faster than nominal GDP. The expansion was broad-based, with the working capital loans accounting for the largest share, owing to strong activity in the sectors such as textiles, food, construction, energy and wholesale and retail trade.

In real terms, the private sector credit growth was more subdued last year and actually declined 3 per cent in June, consistent with a moderating pace of economic growth. As desired, since the last Monetary Policy Committee meeting, the secondary market yields and cutoff rates in the government’s auctions are now well-aligned with the policy rate.

As expected, the inflationary pressures intensified in July, with the headline inflation rising by a further 3½ percentage points to 24.9 per cent (Y-o-Y). The main contributors were food and energy inflation but the core inflation also rose further, particularly in the rural areas.

In the coming months, curbing food inflation through supply-side measures that boost output and resolve supply-chain bottlenecks should be a high priority. Encouragingly, there is evidence that the inflation expectations of businesses have eased significantly. Looking ahead, the headline inflation is projected to peak in the first quarter before declining gradually through the rest of the fiscal year.

Thereafter, it is expected to decline sharply and fall to the 5 to 7 per cent target range by the end of FY24, supported by the lagged effects of tight monetary and fiscal policies, the normalisation of global commodity prices and beneficial base effects.

This baseline outlook remains subject to uncertainty, with risks arising from the path of the global commodity prices, the domestic fiscal policy stance and the exchange rate.

The Monetary Policy Committee will continue to carefully monitor the developments affecting the medium-term prospects for inflation, financial stability and growth.