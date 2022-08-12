SSGC announces load management due to technical issue

KARACHI: The Naimat Basal Gas Field has encountered a technical problem due to which gas supply to the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has been reduced by 30mmcfd, a statement said on Friday.

The gas field management has started rectifying the issue but it is likely to take another month to fix the issue in its entirety, it added.

Due to the latest problem, the gas supply from Naimat Basal will remain affected.

In order to counter the depleted supplies from this field, the SSGC will implement a gas load management plan by rationalising gas supplies so that the preferred domestic and commercial sectors continue to get sustained gas supplies.

