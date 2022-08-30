SSGC making efforts to restore gas in Balochistan

KARACHI: With improvement in the water level, which has receded considerably, the first convoy of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) left for Bibi Nani, Bolan, a statement said.

The first trailer has successfully reached the site with equipment and machinery under security cover provided by the local authorities of Balochistan, it added.

In addition, two more convoys are in transit with extra pipes, equipment and machinery and are expected to reach the site of the damaged pipeline by the day-end on Tuesday.

Currently, the riverbed is being gauged to check if it is strong enough to hold the heavyweight of the equipment and machinery that has reached the site, so that repair work can be initiated.

On August 29, 2022, a rain emergency meeting was held by Balochistan Chief Secretary Abdul Aziz Uqaili, where a plan of action was decided upon.

Since Bibi Nani Pipeline transmits gas from Shikarpur to Quetta, the SSGC’s transmission teams have sent line walkers along the pipeline from Sibi to Bibi Nani who will further assess the situation to ensure there are no other ruptures along the line due to the flood.

Another team of line walkers will be assessing the same from Quetta to Bibi Nani so that a correct assessment can be made regarding the current situation of the pipeline.

This assessment was being carried out so that the repair work could be initiated simultaneously in case more ruptures are found along the line.

The SSGC teams will be working on war footings day-and-night to ensure timely completion of the repair work so that the gas supplies can be restored to the affected areas.

SSGC is in constant coordination with the local authorities of Balochistan government and Chief Secretary Uqaili and would like to thank them for their continued support during this highly challenging time.

SSGC once again regrets the inconvenience caused to its customers.