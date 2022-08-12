Suzuki Alto, Honda City dominate top 5 selling cars in July.

Every automaker had a significant fall in sales, including Toyota, Hyundai, and Honda.

Suzuki Cultus dethroned Suzuki Wagon R to enter the top five seller’s list in July 2022.

Sales of the Honda City outsell those of the Toyota Yaris, Corolla, Changan Alsvin, and Suzuki Swift.

The Pakistani auto industry has been devastated by continuous inflation, local currency depreciation, and import restrictions, and it is beginning to show in terms of car sales.

Monthly car sales have fallen to just around 12,000 units, which is their lowest level this year due to delayed manufacturing and weaker demand. The Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (PAMA) members alone sold over 28,000 units in June 2022, in stark contrast to the current sales figures.

Sales records show that every automaker had a significant fall in sales, including Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC), Hyundai Nishat Motors Private Limited (HNMPL), Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC), and Honda Atlas Cars Limited (HACL). Even though, a few cars continued to sell for fair amounts.

Consequently, the top five selling vehicles in July 2022 are as follows:

Notably, non-PAMA members United, Kia, Changan, Proton, Haval, MG, and Prince-DFSK did not provide their official sales data.

#5) Toyota Yaris

Since the launch of the 6th generation Honda City, the Toyota Yaris, once the best-selling sedan in Pakistan, has dropped several positions. The Yaris, which Toyota IMC sold 647 units of in the past month, is now ranked fifth among Pakistan’s best-selling cars.

Sales of the Toyota Yaris have probably decreased as a result of weaker demand. The Yaris appears and feels antiquated in comparison to vehicles like the Changan Alsvin, gen-6 Honda City, and gen-3 Suzuki Swift that offer greater amenities and aesthetics at a comparable price point.

#4) Suzuki Cultus

Suzuki Cultus, which had been on an erratic upward track, dethroned Suzuki Wagon R to enter the top five seller’s list in July 2022. Despite a staggering 87 percent drop in sales from the previous month, Cultus nevertheless placed fourth with 661 unit sales.

#3) Toyota Corolla

Due to production reductions and price increases, the Toyota Corolla has dropped one spot in the top-five seller’s list for the month of June.

Corolla was the third best-selling vehicle of the month overall in July 2022 thanks to sales of 1,087 units by Toyota IMC.

At its pricing point, the Corolla competes against sedans in its own class, such as the Hyundai Elantra and base Honda Civic, as well as the top-trim Honda City.

#4) Honda City

Toyota Corolla’s winning streak has been interrupted by Honda City, now the best-selling sedan for the second month in a row.

Last month, HACL sold an amazing 1,986 units of the City, outselling various A-segment vehicles as well as the Toyota Yaris, Corolla, Changan Alsvin, and Suzuki Swift.

Sales of the Honda City will probably continue to be strong because of its smaller-engine model, which is subject to lower taxes than vehicles with engines bigger than 1300cc.

#5) Suzuki Alto

Despite the production shortage, the Suzuki Alto is still Pakistan’s most popular automobile. For the seventh month in a row this year, PSMC sold 4,618 units of the Alto, making it Pakistan’s best-selling vehicle.

PSMC holds the greatest market share in Pakistan thanks to Alto’s robust sales. Price and extremely low fuel consumption continue to be its main selling advantages.

Due to catastrophic inflation, price increases, and protracted supply delays, all automakers, and industry analysts anticipate a further fall in demand in the days to come.

