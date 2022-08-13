Suzuki Cultus New Price in Pakistan 2022.

Suzuki Cultus is a supermini car that was first introduced in 1983. It is produced in Japan. Over the years, it was marketed as the Geo Metro, Chevrolet Sprint, Pontiac Firefly, and Holden Barina, among other names. Despite being terminated in 2003, the automobile was still being produced in Pakistan because of the country’s high demand.

The first-generation Suzuki Cultus was sold under several names all around the world and featured a 1.0-liter (993 cc), three-cylinder engine. In 1986, the automobile underwent a makeover, getting coil springs in place of the leaf springs and getting a new exterior look. In Pakistan, the 1989 Suzuki Khyber was the first iteration of the Suzuki Cultus.

The Suzuki Cultus of the second generation debuted in 1988. It had a four-wheel suspension and a fresh appearance. It featured a new design and was available with 1.0 liter, 1.3 liter, and 1.6-litre engines.

Suzuki Cultus was first made available in Pakistan by PakSuzuki Motors in the year 2000. The vehicle had a hatchback design and a three-cylinder, 1000cc carbureted engine together with a five-gear manual transmission. It had three variations: VX, VXR, and VXL, and it was still produced until 2007. In Pakistan, it is regarded as the Suzuki Cultus of the first generation.

A 4-cylinder EFI engine was added to the Suzuki Cultus in 2007. This immediately raised the car’s fuel efficiency and increased its appeal. With a Euro II engine, it was significantly enhanced in 2012. In Pakistan, this model of the Cultus is known as the second-generation Suzuki Cultus. It was still being produced as of 2017.

Advertisement

The third-generation Suzuki Cultus, which is marketed as the Celerio globally, was introduced in 2017 by PakSuzuki Motors. Three variations of the vehicle are offered: VXR, VXL, and Cultus Auto Gear Shift.

Suzuki Cultus 2022 Price in Pakistan

Suzuki Cultus 2022 costs between PKR 2,879,000 and PKR 3,379,000 in Pakistan, depending on the model. The base VXR variation is the most expensive. These Suzuki Cultus prices in Pakistan are factory prices.

Suzuki Cultus Variants Price in August 2021 (Rs.) Prices in August 2022 (Rs.) Increase (Rs.) VXR 1,655,000 2,879,000 1,224,000 VXL 1,830,000 3,164,000 1,334,000 AGS 1,975,000 3,379,000 1,404,000

Advertisement

Also Read Suzuki Alto, Honda City dominate top 5 selling cars in July Every automaker had a significant fall in sales, including Toyota, Hyundai, and...