Syngenta Pakistan, Salaam Takaful to transform agriculture

KARACHI: Syngenta Pakistan has partnered with Salaam Takaful Limited to safeguard the farmers against the impacts of climate change through a weather and parametric index based crop insurance programme, a statement said on Thursday.

This strategic partnership is in line with Syngenta Pakistan’s farmer centric vision: “One Team, One Dream, Farmer Future”, to transform the farmer community’s quality of life and to catalyse the progress on making Pakistan’s agriculture sector more robust and climate resilient.

Syngenta Pakistan General Manager Zeeshan Haseeb Baig said that it is a great opportunity for both Syngenta and Salaam Takaful to create a positive impact for the farming community of Pakistan.

“Both partners aim to empower the farmers to combat climate change and create a better future. The farmers will soon be able to reap the benefits of this initiative, elevate their quality of life and protect themselves against crop losses due to climate change,” he added.

Salaam Takaful Chief Executive Officer Rizwan Hussain expressed his delight in the partnership with Syngenta Pakistan, to pursue the common goal to make farmers resilient to climate change.

“This effort will enrich their lives by securing their crops and against the weather based calamities. It will also enable the rural communities to achieve more productivity and sustainability, with limited agricultural resources,” he added.

Syngenta Pakistan, a subsidiary of Syngenta Participations AG Basel Switzerland, is the leading agriculture company and is providing crop protection, biologicals, biopesticides, seed and other crop enhancement products.

The company offers complete solutions for all major crops including cotton, wheat, rice, sugarcane, corn, vegetables and fruits.

Naya Savera is Syngenta Pakistan’s exclusive franchise network responsible for distributing crop protection products across Pakistan. With over 850 outlets, Naya Savera helps farmers and growers in making the best choice for their crops.

Syngenta revolves around addressing the challenges faced by growers in order to contribute towards sustainable agriculture growth and subsequently providing greater food security.